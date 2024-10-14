Punjab Governor urges PTI to defer protest call in national interest

Lahore - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should stop pursuing selfish political goals and call off the October 15 protest at D-Chowk, Islamabad, in the larger national interest.

In an interview, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan stated that the prime ministers of nine countries would arrive in Pakistan to attend the SCO summit on October 15 and 16, which was a matter of pride for the country. He emphasised that all political forces should work to present a positive image of the country, rather than taking to the streets.

“I understand that PTI is a political force, but when it comes to national prestige, we should set aside politics, avoid personal agendas, and put Pakistan first,” he said, adding that nothing significant would happen if PTI called off the protest for a week or so.

Regarding destructive politics, the Governor said that PTI leadership needed to understand that the politics of obstinacy had brought them to the brink, where one wrong step could be fatal for their firebrand politics. He added that there was no room for stubbornness in politics. He urged PTI leadership to take the path of dialogue and play a productive role in moving the country forward, rather than leading it toward anarchy.

Sardar Saleem Khan said that constructive politics would also serve the interests of PTI leadership, expressing hope that the party had recently shown signs of change in its political approach.

“Good or bad, the general election is over. PTI should now play the role of a responsible opposition in Parliament. I welcome their role as opposition, and I will hail their good-intentioned opposition,” Governor Punjab responded.

On the SCO summit in Pakistan, the Governor said it was a matter of immense pride that the SCO summit was being held in the country under Pakistan’s chairmanship, signalling that Pakistan was emerging from diplomatic isolation. He referred to the previous PTI government, stating that Pakistan had been pushed into isolation by an arrogant leader some years ago. He added that it was a positive sign that friendly countries had started paying attention to Pakistan again, and the SCO summit presented the best opportunity to attract global attention.

“It appears that PTI has tied its ‘revolutionary horse’ to the hitching post and should let it rest for the time being. PTI may harness its ‘revolutionary horse’ again after the SCO summit in Islamabad,” the governor said, alluding to the PTI leadership showing political restraint.

Regarding the agrarian economy, the Governor said that successive governments had failed miserably to nurture the country’s agriculture sector, which was painful given that Pakistan is an agricultural country. He expressed concern over the lack of storage facilities in case of bumper crops and stressed the need to protect farmers. He called for paying attention to the problems faced by farmers to strengthen the economy, noting that conditions had started to improve under the current government.

On the disagreement over the appointment of vice chancellors, the Governor Punjab said that he had no disagreements with the Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab government, adding that he would never destabilise his coalition government. “I want the Punjab government to succeed, as PPP is a stakeholder in both Punjab and the centre,” he responded. He stressed that appointing the right individuals was crucial for achieving educational excellence at centres of higher learning.

The Governor said he did not want the PPP-PML-N coalition government to earn a bad reputation due to any wrong decisions. He pointed out that there was still a deadlock on the appointments of vice chancellors but hoped that good sense would prevail between the government and the governor’s office. He emphasised the need for the government to select the right individuals to ensure that students do not resort to destructive behaviours, such as throwing petrol bombs, as occurred during the previous regime.

Sardar Saleem Haider praised President Asif Ali Zardari for the success of the coalition government, despite differences. He added that President Zardari embodied vision and was committed to making democracy work in the country.

He said that free and fair elections were vital for the strengthening of democracy and could only be achieved through an independent, impartial, and just election commission. This would ensure that no stakeholder could question the election results, whether they pertained to local government, general elections, or by-polls. He also mentioned that President Zardari might bring all political forces to the negotiating table, including those that had been marginalised.