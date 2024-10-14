Restaurant fined for violating food safety standards

MULTAN - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its mission to improve food quality across the province. In a recent operation, Director Operations South, Zubair Ahmed Ijaz, along with a food safety team, inspected a restaurant at Niazi Chowk ant fined it Rs100,000 over violations of hygiene and food safety regulations. During the inspection, the team discovered the presence of undetectable turmeric powder. PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javed said that the rotten fruit was also found in the processing area. He emphasized that ensuring the delivery of quality food to the public is top priority and urged the public to report any food-related complaint to 1223 to maintain food safety standards across the province.

101,790 Kissan Cards issued to farmers in South Punjab

As many as 101,790 kissan cards have so far been distributed among farmers against the set target of 344,391 cards in three divisions of South Punjab. According to Agri department sources, Kissan Cards were being provided to farmers as per direction by Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu and Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Ahmad Magsi. A total of 696,886 applications were received from growers for Kissan cards on 8171 and Rabta App in three divisions of South Punjab including Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur. The agri department received 128,331 Kissan cards while 182,605 cases were approved by the Bank of Punjab till October 12. Similarly, 215,275 applications were received by farmers for Punjab Chief Minister’s Green Tractors scheme across South Punjab. As many as 184,077 applications were uploaded on online portal while 31,198 applications of non-computerized Mouzas were received manually at Deputy Director Agriculture Extension offices concerned. A total of 3,865 tractors would be given to farmers under the scheme across the three divisions of South Punjab. Tractors would be provided to farmers having 1 to 50 acres land while the provincial government would provide subsidy Rs 1 million on each tractor. Farmers possessing 1 to 12.5 acres land were eligible to apply for the Kisan cards scheme as agriculture inputs like pesticides, fertilizer and seeds would be provided to farmers through registered vendors.