Saudi investment vital for reviving Pakistan’s economy: PFC CEO

LAHORE - The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Sunday that Saudi investment in Pakistan presents a crucial opportunity to revitalise the country’s industrial and commercial sectors, which were the backbone of sustainable economic growth.

Chairing council board of directors meeting here, he said the government must take a judicious approach to ensure that this influx of capital was fully utilised to accelerate industrial and commercial activities. Strategic planning and transparency were essential to channel these investments into key areas like infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing.

He said prioritising the restoration and expansion of the manufacturing sector was vital, as it served as the engine of growth. Full scale reviving manufacturing sector could generate employment, boost exports, and enhance productivity, ultimately improving Pakistan’s trade balance. A stronger manufacturing base could also lead to technology transfers and skill development, which were crucial for long-term economic stability.

Mian Kashif said a focus on creating investor-friendly policies and improving ease of doing business would attract further investments. Proper management of this partnership would not only support Pakistan’s economic recovery but also strengthen its position in regional trade. The judicious use of Saudi investment was a golden opportunity to secure the country’s industrial and commercial future, he added.