Monday, October 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Saudi investment vital for reviving Pakistan’s economy: PFC CEO

NEWS WIRE
October 14, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Sunday that Saudi investment in Pakistan presents a crucial opportunity to revitalise the country’s industrial and commercial sectors, which were the backbone of sustainable economic growth.

Chairing council board of directors meeting here, he said the government must take a judicious approach to ensure that this influx of capital was fully utilised to accelerate industrial and commercial activities. Strategic planning and transparency were essential to channel these investments into key areas like infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing.

He said prioritising the restoration and expansion of the manufacturing sector was vital, as it served as the engine of growth. Full scale reviving manufacturing sector could generate employment, boost exports, and enhance productivity, ultimately improving Pakistan’s trade balance. A stronger manufacturing base could also lead to technology transfers and skill development, which were crucial for long-term economic stability.

Teachers, students transform neglected Karachi college space into urban forest

Mian Kashif said a focus on creating investor-friendly policies and improving ease of doing business would attract further investments. Proper management of this partnership would not only support Pakistan’s economic recovery but also strengthen its position in regional trade. The judicious use of Saudi investment was a golden opportunity to secure the country’s industrial and commercial future, he added.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1728800220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024