SCO 2024: A watershed moment for Pakistan

The upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, scheduled to take place in Islamabad in 2024, presents an exceptional opportunity for Pakistan to reaffirm its strategic importance in the region and globally.

The summit is not just a platform for diplomatic engagements but a significant occasion for Pakistan to enhance its socio-political and economic standing. This event could be a watershed moment for Pakistan’s future trajectory in terms of regional cooperation, trade, security, and international diplomacy. The active involvement of Pakistan’s political and military leadership jointly, often seen as a stabilizing force in the country’s internal and external affairs, will play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the summit.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an intergovernmental body focused on political, economic, and security-related cooperation. Formed in 2001, it initially brought together China, Russia, and the Central Asian republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. Over time, the group expanded to include India and Pakistan as full members, with Iran becoming the newest full member in 2023. The organization’s goals are broad, ranging from combating terrorism and separatism to fostering economic cooperation and ensuring regional security. With such diverse membership, the SCO has grown into a powerful bloc that addresses the unique challenges faced by the Eurasian region.

For Pakistan, the SCO offers a strategic platform to engage with its neighbors and beyond on matters of mutual interest. Islamabad’s hosting of the 2024 summit signals Pakistan’s determination to play a proactive role in regional affairs, positioning itself as a key player in Central and South Asia. The summit will likely address critical issues such as security cooperation, counter-terrorism, trade facilitation, and infrastructure development, aligning perfectly with Pakistan’s domestic and foreign policy priorities.

Hosting the SCO Summit in Islamabad allows Pakistan to showcase its growing influence on the global stage, particularly within the context of regional diplomacy. In recent years, Pakistan’s foreign policy has focused on striking a balance between its relationships with the West and its deepening ties with China, Russia, and other regional actors. The summit provides a unique opportunity to solidify Pakistan’s standing as a key player in regional security and economic cooperation.

China and Russia, as founding members of the SCO, have increasingly looked to Pakistan as a vital partner in their efforts to stabilize the region, particularly through economic initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Pakistan’s central role in these initiatives underscores the importance of maintaining robust diplomatic ties with these nations. The summit will further solidify Pakistan’s relationship with these regional giants, offering avenues for new agreements, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships.

India’s participation, while diplomatically sensitive, also opens doors for dialogue. The SCO, as a multilateral forum, offers a non-contentious space for India and Pakistan to engage in discussions on shared challenges such as terrorism, trade, and regional stability. While bilateral issues like Kashmir are unlikely to be directly addressed, the broader focus on regional security may provide a conducive environment for easing tensions.

One of the most significant potential outcomes of the SCO Summit is the strengthening of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the member states. For instance, China’s role in the SCO and its close partnership with Pakistan through CPEC make it a key player in Pakistan’s economic future. The summit provides a platform for furthering Pakistan’s economic engagement with China, particularly in the areas of trade, infrastructure, and technology. Russia, too, has been increasing its engagement with Pakistan, particularly in defense and energy cooperation. The summit could lead to new agreements in these sectors, enhancing Pakistan’s economic resilience and energy security.

On the other hand, India’s participation offers an opportunity for Islamabad and New Delhi to engage diplomatically, albeit indirectly. While direct bilateral negotiations on contentious issues like Kashmir are not likely to occur in the context of the SCO, the summit provides a diplomatic buffer that allows both nations to discuss mutual concerns such as terrorism, regional security, and trade. Given the often-tense relations between the two countries, the SCO summit could help mitigate hostilities by promoting dialogue on shared regional concerns.

The economic dimension of the SCO is one of the key pillars of cooperation among member states, and Pakistan stands to benefit significantly in this regard. As host of the 2024 summit, Pakistan can use this platform to promote its economic agenda, particularly in terms of trade liberalization, investment facilitation, and infrastructure development. The SCO summit could open new avenues for trade by fostering regional connectivity through initiatives such as CPEC and expanding trade routes between Central and South Asia.

One of the likely outcomes of the summit will be the discussion of regional trade agreements that could significantly enhance Pakistan’s trade volume with SCO member states. Currently, Pakistan’s trade with Central Asian countries is limited, but the SCO framework could facilitate new trade agreements and partnerships, helping to diversify Pakistan’s export markets and reduce its reliance on traditional trading partners. Moreover, the inclusion of observer states and dialogue partners like Belarus, Mongolia, and Sri Lanka expands the horizon for trade relations beyond the immediate region.

Energy security is a critical issue for Pakistan, and the SCO provides a forum for advancing energy cooperation with key regional players. Russia’s involvement in the SCO is particularly significant in this regard, as Moscow has expressed interest in collaborating with Islamabad on energy projects, including oil and gas exploration. Furthermore, Iran’s inclusion as a full member of the SCO could open the door for progress on stalled energy projects like the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, which has long been delayed due to geopolitical constraints.

At the SCO summit, Pakistan will have the opportunity to advocate for energy security initiatives that not only benefit its own needs but also contribute to regional stability. Joint energy projects and agreements on shared energy infrastructure could help Pakistan reduce its energy deficit while fostering regional interdependence. Moreover, the focus on green energy and climate-resilient infrastructure at the summit could attract investment in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector, further enhancing its energy portfolio.

Security cooperation remains one of the core pillars of the SCO, with a focus on combating terrorism, extremism, and separatism. For Pakistan, which has faced significant internal and external security challenges, the SCO summit provides an ideal platform to share its experiences in counterterrorism operations and collaborate on regional security strategies. Pakistan has long been a frontline state in the global fight against terrorism, and its military’s success in reducing domestic terrorism rates makes it a valuable partner in regional security discussions.

The role of Pakistan’s military leadership in shaping the country’s security policy cannot be overstated. The military’s involvement in regional security cooperation, particularly through joint exercises and intelligence sharing, is crucial to ensuring the success of the SCO’s security initiatives. The upcoming summit will provide an opportunity for Pakistan’s military leadership to engage with their counterparts from China, Russia, and Central Asia, reinforcing Pakistan’s role as a key player in regional security.

Pakistan’s military leadership plays a significant role in the country’s internal stability and foreign policy. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has often been at the forefront of shaping Pakistan’s approach to counterterrorism, regional security, and diplomatic engagements. The SCO summit, with its focus on security cooperation, will likely see active involvement from Pakistan’s military establishment, particularly in facilitating joint military exercises, counterterrorism strategies, and intelligence-sharing agreements.

The military’s role in the success of the SCO summit is not merely symbolic; it is practical and essential. Ensuring the security of the summit itself, particularly given Pakistan’s complex security environment, will require meticulous planning and coordination between the military and civilian authorities. Moreover, the military’s expertise in counterterrorism operations and its close ties with counterparts in China and Russia will be instrumental in shaping the security discussions at the summit.

While the SCO summit offers numerous opportunities for Pakistan, there are also challenges that must be addressed. The geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, for instance, could overshadow the broader goals of the summit if not managed carefully. Similarly, Pakistan’s domestic political instability and economic challenges could undermine its ability to fully capitalize on the opportunities presented by the summit.

However, the future prospects are promising. The SCO summit provides a platform for Pakistan to engage with key regional powers, promote its economic agenda, and enhance its security cooperation. The summit’s success will depend on Pakistan’s ability to navigate the complex dynamics of regional diplomacy, leverage its strategic partnerships, and address its internal challenges. If managed effectively, the 2024 SCO summit could mark a turning point for Pakistan, setting the stage for greater regional integration, economic development, and security cooperation.

The 2024 SCO Summit in Islamabad is a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s diplomatic, economic, and security trajectory. Hosting such a high-profile event not only enhances Pakistan’s global standing but also offers concrete opportunities for economic growth, trade integration, and security cooperation. The involvement of Pakistan’s military leadership will be critical in ensuring the success of the summit, particularly in terms of security and counterterrorism efforts. As Pakistan navigates the challenges and opportunities presented by the summit, its ability to engage with key regional players and promote its national interests will determine the long-term impact of the event on its socio-political and economic environment.

The SCO summit represents a unique opportunity for Pakistan to reaffirm its role as a key player in regional and global affairs, and its success will hinge on the strategic alignment of its diplomatic, military, and economic efforts.