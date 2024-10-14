SCO: A New Dawn

The upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Pakistan is a welcome development for the nation, heralding a return to the global stage. By hosting this significant event, Pakistan demonstrates its willingness to engage with a diverse coalition of countries, including Russia, China, India, and Central Asian nations. This collective showcases the region’s unique history and its past impact on global affairs, a testament to its geopolitical significance.

With the tumultuous legacy of Soviet and US invasions behind us, the world order is in a state of transition. This presents a unique opportunity for the region to coalesce and emerge as a formidable global power, fostering collaboration and support among indigenous communities. However, it is vital to acknowledge Afghanistan’s absence from the SCO discussions. The situation in Afghanistan remains precarious, and addressing its reintegration into regional stability is imperative. The summit should focus on pragmatic solutions to steer the nation away from extremism and towards progress. Pakistan’s role in this initiative is crucial. As the host, the government must put its best foot forward, facilitating constructive dialogue and fostering unity among member states. This summit should not merely be an exercise in diplomacy but a commitment to collective growth and security. The leaders involved must recognise the weight of this moment; they have the chance to shape a narrative of cooperation that reverberates beyond the confines of the conference halls.

We hope this gathering will not only showcase Pakistan’s strategic importance but also set a precedent for future collaborations in addressing regional challenges. The SCO summit is a chance for Pakistan to position itself as a leader in promoting stability and progress in a historically significant region.