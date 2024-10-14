Section 144 imposed in Abbottabad to maintain law, order

Abbottabad - The district administration has imposed a Section 144 order in Abbottabad, effective from October 14 to October 19, 2024, to maintain public order and safety during the Battalion Commander, Commandant, and President’s parade. The restrictions include a ban on all forms of protests and demonstrations during this period. Flying drones and quadcopters within a 5-kilometer radius of designated locations is prohibited, and the use of loudspeakers near the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Ilyasi Gate is also disallowed. Additionally, all firing and blasting activities are banned, and shops around the PMA Gate must remain closed on October 14 and October 19. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against violators of these restrictions, urging residents and stakeholders to comply for a peaceful environment.