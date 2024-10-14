Section 144 imposed in Karachi

KARACHI - The Karachi administration has imposed section 144 of criminal procedure across the city for four days. Commissioner Karachi imposed Section 144 on the recommendation of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon citing potential threats to peace. A notification has also been issued, reading that the ban is imposed on gatherings of five or more people, processions, and public meetings. To maintain law and order and ensure public safety, The ban will be in effect from October 13 to October 17. It may be noted here that in his letter, the IGP Sindh requested imposition of Section 144 citing potential threats to peace. The provincial police chief said that. The protests and rallies may disrupt peace and cause inconvenience to citizens. Earlier, the Punjab Home Ministry imposed section 144 in five districts of Punjab for three days. As per details, the notification stated that there will be a blanket ban on all kinds of political gatherings, sit-ins and rallies in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzzafargarh, Rajanpur and Kot Addu districts during the period. Moreover, the ban has been imposed with immediate effect and will last till October 15 to ensure security as public gathering becomes soft target of miscreants. The development came at the time when PTI announced another protest demonstration at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 15, the day when Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is set to kick-off.