Security forces seize over 1,000 tons of drugs, arrest 2,000 dealers

Security forces are continuing their relentless operation against drug trafficking across the country. Since the start of the crackdown in September last year, authorities have seized 1,053.43 metric tons of drugs and arrested more than 2,000 drug dealers, according to official sources.

The ongoing operation involves various law enforcement agencies working together to curb the illegal drug trade. The large-scale seizures highlight the significant scale of the operation, which aims to dismantle drug networks and maintain public safety.

Authorities have vowed to continue their efforts until the drug trafficking issue is fully addressed, with further operations expected in the coming months. The arrested individuals are being processed through the legal system as investigations continue.