Monday, October 14, 2024
Shah Farman resigns as senior Advisor to KP CM

Monitoring Report
October 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  Senior Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has resigned from his cabinet position due to his responsibilities as a member of the newly formed accountability committee tasked with monitoring the provincial government’s performance.

In his resignation statement, Shah Farman emphasized that his role on the accountability committee would impact his ability to serve effectively as an advisor, leading to his decision to step down.

It is noteworthy that Shah Farman was appointed to the committee, which oversees the performance of the provincial government and cabinet members while addressing issues related to corruption. Other committee members include senior legal expert Qazi Anwar and Advisor to the Chief Minister on anti-corruption, Musaddiq.

Monitoring Report

