Sindhi Adabi Sangat hold session on significance of Ghazal

HYDERABAD - The constitutional meeting of Sindhi Literary Sangat Hyderabad was held under the chairmanship of renowned writer Gul Sindhi. Mustafa Solangi, Dr. Aziz Thebo and Shakir Aziz Seetai presented ghazal criticism while Ghulam Mustafa Solangi’s ghazal was termed the best ghazal of this era with the flow of the language. Dr Aziz Thebo’s ghazal has been called the ghazal of weight and thought, which is a strong reflective ghazal. Dr Aziz Thebo’s ghazal has been called the ghazal of weight and thought, which is a strong reflective ghazal. Shakir Aziz Seetai’s ghazal was declared as consisting of two parts. In the collection, Syed Zowar Naqvi, Wahid Kandhari, Dr. Aziz Thebo, Ghulam Mustafa Solangi, Latif Mallah, Shakir Aziz Seetai, Darya Khan Pirzado, Nadeem Solangi, Hasnain Wahid Kandhari, were included in Asman and others gave corrective comments. In the end, Gul Sindhi gave the presidential opinion and said that in the meetings of Sindhi Adabi Sangat Hyderabad there is an opportunity to learn from eminent writers, poets, columnists, researchers and scholars. Sindhi Adabi Sangat Hyderabad has played a prominent role in the whole of Sindh.