Special Economic Zone in GB

The decision by the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government to establish a special economic zone to attract foreign and local investors is a positive step towards improving the region’s economy. According to the Chief Minister of GB, land has been allocated for the project, and further development will begin soon. A one-window operation will also be introduced to facilitate investors.

GB offers lucrative investment opportunities, particularly in its untapped natural resources. Investors can also explore sectors like tourism, agriculture, and trade. This will not only benefit the investors but will create job opportunities for the region’s youth and provide essential facilities for the population.

The Chinese delegation’s recent interest in investing in GB could strengthen ties between the two countries. Chinese investment in GB’s natural resources and agriculture will boost the local economy, and the use of Chinese technology will expedite development. This initiative will also foster closer people-to-people relations between China and Pakistan.

However, to realise these plans, the GB government must ensure the security of investors, especially Chinese workers who face threats in the region. Several attacks on Chinese workers this year have made them hesitant to continue working. Only by guaranteeing their safety can the government attract and sustain investment.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN,

Skardu.