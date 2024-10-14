SPSF seeks lifting of ban on student unions

LARKANA - Leaders of the Sindh Peoples Students Federation’s provincial chapter demanded on Saturday that the government lift ban of student unions. The federa­tion’s Sindh chapter head Mansoor Ali Shahani, gen­eral secretary Lala Murad Khan and others said at a press conference at Larkana Press Club that SPSF had always raised voice for the restoration of stu­dent unions. They said that Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had asked elected representatives to expedite the process [of lifting ban on student unions] and a demonstration was also staged outside Karachi Press Club to press the government for early restoration of student unions.

‘VCS OPPOSE IDEA’

But unfortunately, they said, vice chancellors of different universities were opposing the idea of lifting ban on student unions. The PPP and SPSF believed in arms-free institutions as PPP’s student wing had a track record of struggling for the genu­ine rights of students and promotion of healthy ac­ademic activities, they said. About the current so­cio-political affairs, they said they endorsed PPP’s call for the establishment of federal constitutional court. In this regard, the efforts of Bilawal Bhut­to-Zardari, who was trying to create consensus among all political parties before tabling the pro­posal for constitutional amendments in the par­liament, were commendable, they said. They said that Charter of Democracy inked between Benazir Bhutto and Mian Nawaz Sharif had strongly advo­cated establishment of the federal constitutional court. The founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam had also talked about a constitutional court at a confer­ence held in London on Oct 27, 1931, they claimed.