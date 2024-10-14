Three girls colleges get buses

BAHAWALPUR - Three public sector women colleges of the division got buses under transport scheme for educational institutions introduced by the Punjab government. Those colleges which got a bus each include: Govt Graduate College for Women Khairpur Tamewali, Govt Graduate College for Women Hasilpur and Govt Associate College for Women Minchanabad. Talking to the media here on Sunday, Director Education, Bahawalpur, Dr Muhammad Ashfaque said the provincial government was taking revolutionary steps to upgrade educational system and provide transport facilities to girl students. “Several projects have been introduced and executed by the Punjab government to upgrade educational system of the province,” he said. He said that reforms introduced in educational system of the province would bring fuhrer improvement in education sector. “Steps are also being taken to increase literacy rate in the province,” he added.

30 suspects held in Bahawalpur

Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 30 suspects from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them. In a crackdown, the teams of various police stations conducted raids in their respective areas and arrested 30 suspects and recovered three pistols, 2.92 kg hashish, 21 grams crystal ice and 115 liter liquor from them. Further investigation was underway.