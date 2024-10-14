Trader shot dead in targeted attack

KARACHI - A trader was in a suspected targeted attack in North Nazimabad, police said on Sunday. They said that the victim, 55-year-old Asif Ibrahim, was targeted by unknown assailants in Block-A near Hasrat Mohani Library. Area SHO Adeel Ahmed said Ibrahim was driving a car when three assailants on a motorcycle came in front of his vehicle and indicated him to stop. However, as he reversed the vehicle, they opened fire on him and rode away. The victim suffered two bullet wounds and died on the spot, he added. The SHO said that the victim might be familiar with the killers. He was associated with auto-parts business in Saddar. He said that the victim’s relatives were not “cooperating” with the police. However, police were waiting for them to lodge an FIR to initiate legal proceedings to ascertain the possible motive and identity of the killers. Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi told mediathat nothing was snatched or taken away from the trader and further investigation was underway.