Training session for wildlife staff ends

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The training session, held on the special directives of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah, aimed to equip the Wildlife Department’s staff with skills in first aid, forest fire prevention, and emergency response, according to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Dera.

He said that during the training, participants, including members of the Wildlife’s village committees were informed about emergency situations, personal protective measures, types of fire prevention, and emergency evacuation methods.

Practical demonstrations were also conducted to help participants effectively apply the knowledge they had gained.

Wildlife Department Range Officer Javed Khan expressed gratitude to District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah and his team for their efforts in organizing this important training.