Monday, October 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Training session for wildlife staff ends

APP
October 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -  The training session, held on the special directives of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah, aimed to equip the Wildlife Department’s staff with skills in first aid, forest fire prevention, and emergency response, according to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Dera.

He said that during the training, participants, including members of the Wildlife’s village committees were informed about emergency situations, personal protective measures, types of fire prevention, and emergency evacuation methods.

Practical demonstrations were also conducted to help participants effectively apply the knowledge they had gained.

Wildlife Department Range Officer Javed Khan expressed gratitude to District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah and his team for their efforts in organizing this important training.

Security forces seize over 1,000 tons of drugs, arrest 2,000 dealers

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1728880416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024