U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to commence in Lahore today

LAHORE - The five-team U19 Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 will begin in Lahore today (Monday) at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground. Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars and Strikers will take part in a double-league format, with each team getting to play eight matches, before two top teams qualifying for the final on 3 November. All 21 matches of the event will be played at the LCCA Ground with two matches to be played on each day. The first match of the day will begin at 0900am, while the first ball of the second match will be bowled at 1300 PKT.The tournament will see 75 young cricketers in action, where a prize pot of PKR1.1 million will be up for grabs. The winner of the tournament will bag PKR0.5 million while the runners-up will collect PKR0.3 million. Also, the forthcoming tournament is expected to provide the teenage cricketers a vital opportunity to prove their mettle and stake a claim in the Pakistan Women’s U19 team for the ACC U19 T20 tournament to take place later this year and the ICC U19 Women’s T20 in Malaysia in January 2025.