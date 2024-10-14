Monday, October 14, 2024
US to deploy THAAD air defense system to Israel: Pentagon

10:04 AM | October 14, 2024
The US will deploy an air defense battery to Israel amid the growing threat of Iran, the Pentagon said on Sunday.

“At the direction of the President, Secretary Austin authorized the deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and associated crew of U.S. military personnel to Israel to help bolster Israel’s air defenses following Iran’s unprecedented attacks against Israel on April 13 and again on October 1," Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The THAAD battery will augment Israel’s integrated air defense system, Ryder said, adding the action underscores the US "ironclad" commitment to the defense of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran.

"It is part of the broader adjustments the U.S. military has made in recent months, to support the defense of Israel and protect Americans from attacks by Iran and Iranian-aligned militias," he added.

This is not the first time the US has deployed a THAAD battery to the region, he stressed, adding the US previously deployed a THAAD battery to the Middle East last year following the Oct. 7th attacks to defend American troops in the region, and also to Israel in 2019 for training and an integrated air defense exercise.

Iran launched at least 180 ballistic missiles on Israel on Oct. 1 in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

