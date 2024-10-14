Monday, October 14, 2024
Virtual Women Police Station recovers abducted child

October 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  In a swift response, the Virtual Women Police Station successfully arrested an abductor and safely recovered a three year old boy in Lahore. The timely action was initiated following a distress 15 call and the caller reported that her son had been abducted by an unidentified woman. Upon receiving the call, the Virtual Women Police Station immediately dispatched the relevant police to the location. The police apprehended the suspect and safely recovered the child within a short time. During the investigation, the suspect confessed to abducting the child with the intention of selling him. A case has been registered, and legal proceedings against the female abductor are underway.

 pokesperson also emphasized that women can access immediate police assistance in emergencies by dialing 15 and pressing 2 to connect with the Virtual Women Police Station.

