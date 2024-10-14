Monday, October 14, 2024
Woman falls prey to ‘honour’ killing in Swat

October 14, 2024
Swat   -  A 25-year-old woman was brutally slaughtered in the name of honor in Swat Valley.

According to the police, the victim, married to Iqbal a few years ago, had been seeking refuge with her father due to domestic unrest. In a gruesome incident, the woman’s husband and brothers allegedly murdered her and disposed of her body in a deep cave in Alagay village, Banjoot area, during the cover of midnight.

Police swiftly responded, recovering the body and apprehending the victim’s three brothers and husband. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway. This tragic incident spotlights Swat&#39;s disturbing trend of honor killings, with 263 documented cases over the past twelve years.

