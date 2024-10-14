Workplace Mental Wellness

Perhaps never before has this subject of mental wellbeing been given the desired attention as it has in the last decade. This is a universal issue, with no limitations of geography, culture, or society. Globally, this issue is openly discussed without inhibitions.

However, in our culture, merely mentioning the need to address mental wellness is immediately taken to imply lunacy. Illogical and untrue, yet regularly used by many, is the remark, “such and such person is mental”; implying that the person is mad. Edgar Allan Poe once said, “Science has not yet taught us if madness is or is not the sublimity of the intelligence.” Many believe that there is a very fine line that separates intelligence and lunacy. Aristotle too remarked, “Geniuses have a touch of madness.” In making these observations, the learned were not referring to lunacy of the medical kind but to indicate total immersion in the area of their study and research.

Mental health, refers to the mental wellbeing of individuals, enabling the practical handling of issues arising from emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing needs. Many people suffer in silence from depression, anxiety, bipolar disorders, severe and impairing addictions – any or all of these conditions negatively influence the thoughts and actions of the sufferers.

Mental wellbeing should not only be viewed in the confines of an individual’s energy, but it must encompass the entire community and society.

The risk factors for mental ill health are numerous; these can include adverse life experiences, financial crises, social rejection, etc. A weakened financial situation can lead to suicidal ideation. Regrettably, in our country, we frequently read that, driven by poverty, the breadwinner ends the lives of his dependents, including his wife and innocent children. The state of mind of a mother can only be imagined when she strangles her offspring due to mental ailments.

Stress is a major issue for professionals today, regardless of their position in the hierarchy. A bad manager or supervisor is a perfect recipe for inducing stress and anxiety among the team. The release of enzymes that provoke acidity accelerates when one is under stress, or experiences anxiousness or, in worse situations, panic attacks.

Organisations must have serious mechanisms in place to identify individuals who are prone to mental illnesses. The Human Resources Division must take full responsibility for this exercise; however, the CEO cannot abdicate this responsibility either. Both the HR Head and CEO must remain vigilant, especially when sufferers are assigned to critical positions, where there is an overload of authority and responsibility.

Recently, while in the UK, my daughter, who works for a multinational chain, told me how a friend of hers expressed that he/she (not being gender-specific to protect privacy) is reading a lot about suicide and mercy killing (euthanasia). After the loss of a parent, it seems this individual has become listless, with no interest in navigating their future life – although they are in a happy marriage with two lovely children.

Being an HR specialist, my daughter analysed that in such situations, organisations must pay special attention to workers who are undergoing the trauma of bereavement or the burden of caring for a loved one diagnosed with a terminal illness, as these experiences can have a severe psychological impact on behaviour and productivity.

In such circumstances, HR managers or even the CEO must respond with empathy; they must lend an ear and offer a shoulder of comfort to the grieving colleague.

Ignoring this simple act of compassion can trigger a new sense of disregard. Callous reactions by supervisors can have a colossal negative impact. A situation like divorce or separation must not be handled any differently. These situations also demand understanding, empathy, and patience from an organisation.

The frequent incidents of gun-toting attackers who open fire indiscriminately in schools and malls are classic examples of society’s failure to recognise the signs of mental disorders in its members. The same principle applies to organisations that fail to identify individuals within their workforce who may be mentally unfit.

While in London last week, I read an article listing several indicators that should alert HR to respond if observed in a colleague. Let me recount a few major signs: withdrawal from friends and colleagues; avoidance of activities once enjoyed; excessive sleeping or sleep deprivation; low energy; general negativity; confusion; and, most significantly, thoughts of self-harm or harming others.

Organisations in Pakistan, too, must implement resources to monitor the mental wellbeing of their workforce. Ensuring good mental health among employees is crucial for facing business challenges, fostering creativity, maintaining healthy relationships, having clarity of thought and purpose, and ultimately enabling individuals to lead meaningful lives while making positive contributions to the development of a healthy society.

Sirajuddin Aziz

The writer is a senior banker and freelance contributor.