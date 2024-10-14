World Bank concerned on power sector’s soaring circular debt

The World Bank has raised concerns over Pakistan's rising circular debt in the power sector, despite recent substantial increases in electricity tariffs.

In its statement, the World Bank noted that while circular debt surged significantly between fiscal years 2019 and 2021, the growth has slowed from 2022 to 2024, though the issue persists.

During the fiscal years 2019 to 2021, Pakistan's power sector's circular debt rose sharply by Rs 1,128 billion. From 2022 to 2024, it continued to grow, but at a slower pace, increasing by Rs 113 billion.

By the end of FY 2024, the total circular debt in the power sector reached Rs 2,393 billion, more than double the Rs 1,152 billion recorded in 2018. The debt had escalated to Rs 1,619 billion in 2019 and further to Rs 2,150 billion in 2020.

In 2021, the debt stood at Rs 2,280 billion, slightly decreasing to Rs 2,253 billion in 2022. However, it rose again to Rs 2,310 billion in FY 2023.



