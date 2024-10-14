World Rugby confirms match officials for November men's international window

The Emirates for the men’s international window in November have been confirmed, featuring 30 referees from 12 nations overseeing 36 test matches and five additional representative team matches.

Jordan Way of Australia will referee the first match between Japan and New Zealand in Yokohama on October 26, while Italy’s Andrea Piardi will officiate the final match between Ireland and Australia in Dublin on November 30.

Notable officials handling two test matches each include Craig Evans (Wales), Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand), Sam Grove-White (Scotland), Luc Ramos (France), Christophe Ridley (England), and Hollie Davidson (Scotland). Davidson is one of two female officials appointed for matches, alongside South Africa’s Aimee Barrett-Theron, who will serve as an assistant referee for three matches, including Georgia v All Blacks XV, Spain v Fiji, and Georgia v Tonga in November.