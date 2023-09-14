230,000 children to be immunised during week long anti polio drive

HYDERABAD - A week-long anti-polio drive will be started on October 2, during which 230000 children up to the age of 5 years will be immunised in Hyderabad district. This was stated in a meeting held here at Shahbaz Hall under the chair of Deputy Commissioner and District Polio Eradication Committee Chairman Tariq Qureshi. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi said that he should play his best role to achieve 100 percent results during the upcoming polio campaign so that the next generation can be protected from permanent disability. He directed concerned officials to pay maximum attention to the rejection cases so that no child up to 5 years of age is deprived of anti-polio drops. He also instructed the police officers to provide security to the anti-polio campaign teams.