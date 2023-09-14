269kg drugs recovered in raids

Peshawar - Peshawar witnessed two anti-narcotics operations conducted by the Excise Department and Excise Intelligence personnel, resulting in the seizure of 269kg narcotics, according to an Excise spokesperson.

The first operation unfolded near the Peshawar Toll Plaza of motorway, where an exchange of gunfire erupted between Excise Intelligence personnel and drug smugglers. During the pursuit, an official vehicle belonging to the Excise Department collided with the fleeing smugglers, causing significant damage to the government vehicle, resulting in the destruction of two private cars.

In the midst of the chaos, the smugglers resorted to firing upon the Excise team. In the ensuing confrontation, the smugglers’ V8 vehicle sustained severe damage, but the perpetrators managed to evade capture and escaped.

Subsequently, a thorough search of the damaged V8 vehicle led to the discovery of 252kg narcotics.

Several injured civilians from the public vehicles involved in the incident were promptly transported to local hospitals. A formal case related to these incidents was registered at the Peshawar Excise Police Station.

Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Akmal Khattak has appreciated the Excise Intelligence Bureau to foil an attempt to smuggle large quantity of drugs at the Motorway Toll Plaza and has instructed to speed up the series of operations for the complete elimination of drugs from the province.

In a separate operation on the Motorway Service Road, law enforcement authorities intercepted a vehicle and seized 17kg of illegal drugs. During this operation, a suspect Muhammad Ali, a resident of Peshawar’s Kohati Gate area, was apprehended at the scene.