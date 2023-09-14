Thursday, September 14, 2023
59 FIRs, registered for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

APP
September 14, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-The District Health Authority (DHA) had lodged 59 FIRs and sealed ten premises for violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.
District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, said Wednesday that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to 15 and imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 for violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.
Presently, the health officer informed that 96 patients were admitted to different health facilities in the district, of which 66 were confirmed cases and 419 were discharged after treatment.
Dr. Sajjad added that with the arrival of 34 more cases during the last 24 hours, the district’s total tally had reached 485 confirmed cases.  Among the new cases, he informed that 17 patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, 9 from the Municipal Corporation, 4 from Chaklala cantonment, and three from the Taxila cantonment area.
The health officer added that September was critical for dengue spread and urged the residents to adopt precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites.

