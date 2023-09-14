Art exhibition held to celebrate 75-year journey of SBP

ISLAMABAD - An art exhibition titled ‘Resurgence: A Kaleidoscope of Dreams’ was held at the SBP aimed at celebrating the 75-year journey of SBP and Pakistan’s national development, and provided a platform to talented young artists from across the country to envision a progressive future.

In his speech Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Inayat Hussain said that art has an enchanting ability to capture the essence of the times we live in. Appreciating the high standard of the art work in the exhibition, he noted that as we traverse through various pieces displayed, we can vividly observe how the young artists have interpreted and responded to the changing world around them. He congratulated members of the selection committee and organisers of the event for gathering creative talents from all parts of the country for demonstration of individualism and versatility.

Dr Hussain said the exhibition encapsulated the spirit of Pakistan’s past, present and future and underscored the importance of diversity. He pointed out that such exhibitions not only provide opportunity for art lovers to appreciate the works of younger generation, but also act as stimulus to the progress and development of local art. Dr Hussain showed his gratitude to all participating artists who showcased the diverse artistic talent in their special mediums. At the end of his address he declared the exhibition open. The exhibition will remain open to the general public for two weeks from its opening day. The exhibition showcases the exceptional talent of emerging artists, hailing from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. Through diverse artistic expressions, the young artists incorporated the essence of Pakistan’s cultural heritage, social progress, and aspirations of people of Pakistan.

It may be noted here that the artists were encouraged to submit artworks in various mediums such as paintings, sculptures, and mixed media. The title of the exhibition, ‘Resurgence: A Kaleidoscope of Dreams’ portrays the spirit of Pakistan’s past, present, and future. The participating artists interpreted the exhibition theme in their own unique style, highlighting the collective resilience, growth, and hopes of the nation.

Artists across the country took keen interest for participation in the event. A jury comprising eminent personalities from across various disciplines short listed the art pieces based on creativity and unique messages. A large number of media persons, city elites, bankers and art lovers attended the exhibition and admired the artistic work displayed. The art lovers were of the opinion that organising such exhibitions was need of the hour.