Askari Tower attack: ATC extends physical remand of 8 accused

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday extended physical remand of eight accused for another five days in connection with the Askari Tower attack case.

During the hearing, police officials produced the accused, Irfan Ahmad, Yar Gul, Samiullah, Muhammad Ahmad, Altaf Hussain, Tayyab Ansari, Muhammad Umar and Mirza Arslan Baig, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of their six-day physical remand.

The investigation officer informed the court that the accused persons were being investigated.

He submitted that the custody of the accused was further required for a photogrammatic test, pleading that the remand be extended.

The court allowed the plea and extended the physical remand of the accused persons for another five days.

The court directed the police to produce the accused on expiry of the remand on September 19.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for attacking the Askari Tower on May 9 this year.