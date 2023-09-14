Bilawal says people talk about high inflation during his road trip

MULTAN/MUZAFFARGARH - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing party workers in Muzaffargarh on Wednesday said the people of Muzaffargarh offered unwavering support to Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and then Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.
“You have never disappointed the party. During the 2018 elections, despite the pressure of the state, three of our National Assembly representatives emerged triumphant due to the people of Muzaffargarh. It is hoped that Muzaffargarh would give us five victorious National Assembly members in the upcoming elections,” Bilawal said.
He said that the people of Muzaffargarh supported the PPP party as it initiated the no-confidence movement and participated in the long march to reach Islamabad. “We were able to oust a puppet PM from office who had not only paved the way for political, economic or constitutional crises but also left us in a quagmire when it comes to foreign affairs.”
“Today, Pakistan is riddled with a plethora of issues. As I have been travelling by road, I have been apprised of the problems of the people through them directly, and their issues range from the ever-increasing inflation to meeting basic needs such as food, health and education.” Bilawal said that the solution of all these crises lies in the manifesto of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who taught us that the economy of the country can only stand on its own when the people are financially strengthened.
This is the basic difference between the philosophy of the PPP and that of the other parties who prioritise the elite over the common people of the country, he added. The PPP wishes for the benefits of subsidies to reach farmers directly, without the industrialist or the middle man. We will help the country emerge from this economic turmoil through the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and President Zardari.
Mill owners and industrialists have the access they need, it is the farmers and labourers that require a voice. The PPP is that voice. He said that in the next PPP government, the support that is available to others will be extended to self-employed labourers and those in the private sector to reap the benefits and perks of their hard work.
Prior to President Zardari assuming the responsibility of the 2008 government, we were riddled with wheat, sugar, rice and other crises. We would import most commodities. Within a year, the PPP government was not only able to produce to the extent that it met our country’s needs but also was able to export it to other countries. Pakistan will prosper if the farmer prospers. He said that he is aware of the challenges but we also have the solutions to those embedded in our manifesto.
Chairman Bilawal said that we have fought three elections together, and this time too, it is hoped that the Jiyala will emerge victorious. He instructed the party’s representatives and office bearers to not wait anymore and begin their preparations to reach every house and correct the deliberately misconstructed image of their party so that these selected governments could be imposed on us. We will not let the anti-people entities who are the perpetrators of the May 9 attacks and wish to create a gap between the institutions and the public succeed. The only way to combat them is through elections. At a time when the state’s resources were being used to help Imran Khan win, the representatives of Muzaffargarh were able to stand firm on their own and defeated their opponents. It is expected that we will now have the strength to see our long-standing wish of giving their own province to the people of Muzaffargarh come to its realisation, Chairman Bilawal said. We will perform better than we did in the past, and the day that the PPP is able to form a government in the country once again due to the support and prayer of the people is not far, Chairman PPP resolved.
Responding to questions, Chairman Bilawal said that the upcoming manifesto of the PPP will include many programmes such as that of the BISP. He said that the PPP will devise its strategy regarding the elections in its CEC meeting today. No one knows when the elections are supposed to be held, not me, or the Chief Election Commissioner, but a certain party already has the information. This is the reason I talk about level playing field. He said that the previous government was run by an alliance of the PDM and the PPP, each are answerable for their own ministerial performances. He said that the problems of the country are such that one party cannot claim that it alone will be able to handle everything, we have to move forward with a united approach. It is unfortunate that political polarisation has turned us into enemies instead of political opponents. We would need to create an equilibrium which allows for all political parties to operate independently but work unitedly for the country. As far as delimitations are concerned, if they are to take place, they could be done in 90 days as per the Constitution. If they are to be delayed, then the ECP can see to it that at least the date is given. He said that the CEC of the party will decide the election strategy but it is his personal wish for every constituency to be won by the arrow of the PPP. The PDM does not seem interested in the Charter of Economy anymore, it used to be. We had also wished for a second CoD to take place. It is very difficult for us to engage those who were directly involved in anti-nation acts such as the perpetrators of May 9, but the rest, regardless of their political affiliation are all citizens of Pakistan and we are willing to work with them for the sake of the country.
Earlier, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributed certificates to the winners of a declamation contest on the topic “Pakistan’s International Obligations” at the NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology Multan.He also inaugurated two blocks at the Institute named after Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. They both believed in providing education opportunities to the youth especially higher education, Chairman PPP said. This is why the PPP focuses on providing opportunities to the students from less developed areas. It is commendable that this institute did not increase the fee for students since 2012. The philosophy of the PPP is that there should be no hurdles in providing education and health. Institutions like these prove that public institutions can deliver education of a high standard. He also thanked the Institute for extending help during the floods last year.