Chairman CDA visits CDA Model School

ISLAMABAD-On this occasion, the Principal of Islamabad Model School along with teachers, was also present. Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq inaugurated the new library established in CDA Model School.

The library has been equipped with quality books available for students. Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq also distributed prizes among the winners of the inter-house debate competition. Chairman CDA also distributed prizes among the children who came first and second in Urdu and English speech competitions.

On this occasion, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq said that although the results of CDA Model School are very good but results of the school can further be improved. He directed to chart effective plan and submit comprehensive report that how the results of the school can further be improved. He further said that it is our responsibility to ensure the provision of facilities in the school, but it will be the responsibility of the school administration to ensure quality education and good results. Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq also visited various classrooms in the school and asked various questions from the students.