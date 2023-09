ISLAMABAD - New Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong yesterday reaffirmed a robust commit­ment to strengthening the enduring and unbreak­able friendship between these two nations. In a message commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Ambassador Zaidong highlighted the profound historical ties between China and Pakistan, dating back 72 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.