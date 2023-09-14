Chinese varsity team calls on VC UET Peshawar

Peshawar - A delegation of the Southeast University (SEU) Naniyang China called on Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar here on Wednesday.

The delegation also met with Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Basit, Deputy Scientific Advisor, Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) Islamabad, Raja Shehryar, VC University of Science and Technology, Bannu, Prof Dr Khair-uz-Zaman, VC University of Peshawar, Prof Dr Jehan Bakht.

The visit was aimed to discuss the possibility of establishing the “China-Pak Belt and Road Joint Laboratory for Smart Disaster Prevention of major Infrastructure” which will be established in five designated universities of Pakistan including UET Peshawar, UET Lahore, NED Karachi, NUST and BUETEM Quetta. The senior officials from PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Centre for Disaster Preparedness and Management, UoP, China Study Centre UoP and Civil Engineering Department UET Peshawar gave their presentations.

Prof Zhou Dong from SEU said, the SEU Civil Engineering Department is ranked “A+” as a first-class discipline, declared by Ministry of Education, China. He said that cooperation between SEU and Pakistani universities are part of the “Belt and Road” initiative based on talent cultivation, technology promotion and joint research development, adding, it would establish long-term friendship to carry out multi-disciplinary exchanges and cooperation in the field of disaster risk management. R aja Shehryar of MOST said,

“The lab at UET Peshawar will serve as hub for public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Southeast University Naniyang, China. The joint lab will work under the umbrella of MOST and NDMA as part of Public Private Partnership model suggested by the CPEC working group on S&T.”

Abdul Basit, Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation KP said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department (RRS D) which is actively working on formulating policies, strategies to look after disasters in the province.