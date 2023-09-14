Commissioner Karachi announces revival of District Sports Committees

LAHORE - Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, has announced the imminent reinstatement of District Sports Committees in all seven districts of Karachi within the next three days.
During this announcement, Commissioner M Slaeem Rajput urged sports organizations to formulate comprehensive plans for sporting competitions, ensuring the continuous flow of sports activities in Karachi. He emphasized the need to host provincial and national-level competitions in Karachi, with sponsorship from the Commissioner’s office, and shared his ambitious vision of creating an “Olympic City” on a 50-acre plot in Karachi.
The Commissioner stated, “I have exerted every effort possible to promote sports in Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan, and by the grace of the Almighty, we will witness numerous sporting events in Karachi, thanks to the collaborative efforts of sports organizers.” He also mentioned plans to enhance the condition of sports facilities in Karachi, pledging to issue directives to the respective Deputy Commissioners in each district for this purpose.
The gathering of sports organizers included notable figures such as Begum Asma Ali Shah, Syed Waseem Hashmi, Asif Azim, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Khalid Rahmani, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Jameel Hout, Abdul Hameed Baloch, Khalid Brohi, Muhammad Taqi, Shabnam Hayat, Sana Ali, Saeed Jameel, Junaid, Ahmed Khan, Imtiaz Sheikh, and Shahida Shoaib Rizvi and others.
The Commissioner Karachi assigned Asif Azeem and Ghulam Muhammad Khan the task of preparing a three-month sports competition schedule, to be finalized by September 13. The meeting concluded with international hockey coach Mohammad Akhlaq presenting a bouquet of flowers to Commissioner Karachi on behalf of the sports organizers.