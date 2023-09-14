Corruption case: Court extends physical remand of Khan Bhatti

LAHORE - An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, for another five days, in a corruption case, initiated against the latter and his son, Moonis Elahi. Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team produced Muhammad Khan Bhatti before Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk on expiry of his physical remand. The investi­gation officer submitted a report and informed the court that investigations were underway. He re­quested the court to grant further remand of the ac­cused, as investigation could not be completed from him. However, the defence counsel, Advocate Amjad Parvaiz, opposed the remand plea.