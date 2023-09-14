Thursday, September 14, 2023
Couple shot dead over property dispute

Agencies
September 14, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MURIDKE   -   A man alongwith son killed his el­der brother and his wife over property dispute and fled the scene, police said on Wednes­day. According to details, the incident took place in Lohar­awala area of Muridke where culprits sprayed bullets at couple sleeping in a room of their house. As a result of firing, Ashraf and his wife Bushra were killed on the spot and attackers sped the scene after committing dual murder. The accused had in dispute with elder brother over share in inherited prop­erty. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case against the murderers started raids for their arrest.

Agencies

