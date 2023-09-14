ATC accepts Dr Yasmin Rashid's request for treatment

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Thursday approved request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for her treatment.

Anti-Terrorism Court Administrator Judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the plea of Rashid.

Rashid had sought permission to get her examined for cancer at the Services Hospital, on which the court ordered jail authorities to conduct her cancer tests at the ServicesHospital.

In this regard, the court asked that the prison authorities should take Rashid to the hospital for a cancer test.

It should be noted that Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Rashid is in jail in the May 9 arson and siege cases.