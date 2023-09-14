CTP launch operation against encroachers, illegal parking

Rawalpindi-Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan here on Wednesday ordered a strict action against the encroachments and illegal parking lots in the city, informed a police spokesman. Followingt the orders of CTO, the Senior Traffic Officer (STO) Munir Ahmed Hashmi has launched operation against the encroachments and the illegal parking lots. During the operation, the city traffic police have consfiscated a large numbers of hand push carts and other encroachments that were causing disturbance in smooth flow of traffic, he said.

He added the wardens have also issued fine tickets to more than 63 vehicles and motorcycles over violating no parking in the city.

Meanwhile, STO Munir Ahmed Hashmi visited different areas of Raja Bazaar and inspected flow of traffic on city roads. He appreciated the good performance of Incharge Circle Inspector Riaz and his team, the spokesman said.

In a statement, STO Munir Ahmed Hashmi said that the CTO directed the Traffic Wardens to take strict action against illegal parking particularly on Murree Road, Raja Bazar and other main roads of the city besides earnest efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow. He said, CTP had also made special arrangements to clear encroachments. Now lifters would also be available in Raja Bazar, Murree Road and other areas to remove encroachments and vehicles parked in no parking areas. He said additional force had also been deployed in commercial areas to regulate traffic load.

The spokesman informed that CTP had launched a special operation against encroachments and illegal parking particularly to clear Murree Road, City Saddar Road, Imperial Market, Gungmandi Road, Bara Market and other roads.