Dentist cautions against extended use of mouthwashes, medicated pastes

ISLAMABAD-Dental Surgeon Dr. Noman Saleem has advised against using medicated tooth pastes for over two months and mouthwashes for more than six weeks continuously, which may lead to tooth staining.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Dr. Noman said that it is recommended that one should brush teeth twice a day, floss once a day, and get their scales once a year to maintain lasting oral health.

He explained that there is a common misconception that scaling causes sensitivity, while in fact it is recommended once a year for every adult. He clarified that sensitivity is caused by nerve trauma from consuming very cold, hot foods and drinks too rapidly.

Elaborating on proper toothbrush selection, Dr. Noman advised that soft-bristled toothbrushes do not clean plaque effectively, while hard-bristled brushes can damage teeth over time.

“Toothbrushes with medium-soft bristles are recommended to avoid potential tooth damage during brushing,” he added.

He cautioned that smokers should also avoid hard bristled toothbrushes and abrasive toothpastes which can wear down tooth enamel over time. He reassured that any toothpaste approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is sufficient for cleaning, and even traditional options like Miswak sticks and solo brushes can be effective.

Describing proper brushing technique, Dr. Noman recommended using a gentle circular motion to clean all surfaces of teeth thoroughly.

He noted electric toothbrushes are ideal since they have built-in pressure sensors to protect against excessive abrasion while brushing.

On whitening treatments, he said that many patients desire whiter teeth, but gradual yellowing is a natural aging process. “For those seeking whitening, professional bleaching is effective for 1.5 years typically,”, he added.

He noted that veneers are a cosmetic option for teeth whitening which is popular in the showbiz business but it is not recommended for people wishing to preserve their natural teeth.

Regarding bad breath, Dr. Noman explained hundreds of bacteria live in the mouth and most of them reside on the tongue. He said that proper brushing of the tongue can resolve bad breath in most cases.

Dr. Noman said that hormonal changes often cause juvenile periodontitis which results in inflamed gums that bleed easily. He advised patients to cure this by avoiding dehydration, getting regular scaling, and improving their brushing technique.

He said that most patients only seek dental care once extensive damage has already occurred. He stressed that teeth are meant to last a lifetime and public awareness about regular oral hygiene should be raised.