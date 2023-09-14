DGTO rightfully sought information regarding FPCCI’s operations, finances: SCCI president

SIALKOT-Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Pakistan Cutlery & Stainless Utensils Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sialkot and members of Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan, Pakistan Readymade Garments Association, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association, in a media statement, have condemned the incumbent president FPCCI for misuse of authority and negative propaganda against the state institutions and its ministers.

The press conference was called in the wake of DGTO’s (Regulator) letter to Secretary FPCCI calling in vital information regarding operational & and financial matters in handling of affairs of the Federation by its president and subsequent press conference by Businessman Panel Group launching a propaganda campaign.

On the occasion, Abdul Ghafoor Malik, President of Sialkot Chamber, emphasized that the Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) was the highest authority entrusted with overseeing trade bodies across Pakistan, including FPCCI. The DGTO rightfully sought information regarding FPCCI’s operations and finances due to various irregularities pointed out by a number of factions. He said that it was unfortunate that the president of FPCCI chose to respond with a campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting the regulator, the federal government, and its ministers. Abdul Ghafoor Malik strongly condemned and unequivocally denounced the unprofessional attitude of Irfan Iqbal Sheikh.

The president Chamber expressed his belief that Irfan Iqbal Sheikh should have cooperated with the DGTO’s directives, ensuring transparency and accountability. “His refusal and use of derogatory language against state institutions reinforced concerns about his professionalism as FPCCI’s president” he added. Malik also praised the role and leadership in the shape of Dr Gohar Ejaz, Federal Minister for Commerce, and S.M. Tanveer, Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Skills Development. He said that both the gentlemen were trailblazers of the industry and had significantly contributed to the socio-economic growth of the country.

He said that their selection as interim ministers was a testament to their steadfast commitment to the industry of Pakistan and national exports. Furthermore, Abdul Ghafoor Malik called upon the Ministry of Commerce to launch a comprehensive inquiry into reported irregularities in FPCCI’s management over the past two years and make the findings public. The industrial leaders, the Chairpersons of Associations, and the business community of Sialkot reiterated their commitment to upholding the values of transparency, professionalism, and accountability within business organizations. They stated that these principles were crucial for the nation’s growth and prosperity