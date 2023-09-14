ECP asks caretaker govts to avoid political inductions

Assures provision of level playing field for all political factions and contesting candidates for elections.

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) yesterday assured the provision of a level playing field for all political factions and contesting candidates for gener­al elections going to be held in the country in coming months.

The ECP has asked to the care­taker government emphasizing the importance of avoiding po­litical affiliations.

In a letter addressing to the Secretary of the caretaker prime minister, Tauqeer Shah, ECP Spe­cial Secretary Zafar Iqbal empha­sized the necessity of maintain­ing impartiality when selecting senior civil servants for crucial positions. “Article 218 (3) of Pa­kistan Constitution mandates the election commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) to organize and conduct elections and to make such arrangements as necessary to ensure that the elections are conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law and corrupt practices are guarded against,” reads the letter.

It also mentioned, “The provi­sion is actually a clarion call to ensure that a level playing field is provided to all political par­ties and contesting candidates for elections.”

It may be relevant to men­tion here that a couple of days ago, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had claimed that there was no level playing field for ev­eryone even the general elec­tions are around the corner. The PPP leader also said that that the old way of running the country has to be abandoned.

Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal, in the letter, mentioned that it’s a general perception that the care­taker government is the continu­ation of previous government. “A recent press conference held by a political party is pointer in this direction, whereby it had blamed the caretaker government for carrying on with the previous po­litical legacy,” he said, mention­ing that it’s desired that while se­lecting a member of cabinet due care should be exercised to avoid persons of known political alle­giance. In the context of recent addition in federal cabinet, he mentioned in his letter that while selecting senior civil servants for the appointments on key po­sitions this aspect should also be kept in mind to strength­en the reality of a neutral caretaker setup. The ECP last week had also instructed the caretaker governments in the Centre and all the provinces to provide a level playing field to all contesting candidates and political parties during the upcoming general elections in the country. In its state­ment, the election watchdog had said that the National As­sembly and provincial assem­blies in Sindh and Balochistan stand dissolved on August 9, 11 and 12 respectively.