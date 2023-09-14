ECP asks caretaker govts to avoid political inductions

Assures provision of level playing field for all political factions and contesting candidates for elections.
ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday assured the provision of a level playing field for all political factions and contesting candidates for general elections going to be held in the country in coming months.
The ECP has asked to the caretaker government emphasizing the importance of avoiding political affiliations.
In a letter addressing to the Secretary of the caretaker prime minister, Tauqeer Shah, ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal emphasized the necessity of maintaining impartiality when selecting senior civil servants for crucial positions. “Article 218 (3) of Pakistan Constitution mandates the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organize and conduct elections and to make such arrangements as necessary to ensure that the elections are conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law and corrupt practices are guarded against,” reads the letter.
It also mentioned, “The provision is actually a clarion call to ensure that a level playing field is provided to all political parties and contesting candidates for elections.”
It may be relevant to mention here that a couple of days ago, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had claimed that there was no level playing field for everyone even the general elections are around the corner. The PPP leader also said that that the old way of running the country has to be abandoned.
Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal, in the letter, mentioned that it’s a general perception that the caretaker government is the continuation of previous government. “A recent press conference held by a political party is pointer in this direction, whereby it had blamed the caretaker government for carrying on with the previous political legacy,” he said, mentioning that it’s desired that while selecting a member of cabinet due care should be exercised to avoid persons of known political allegiance. In the context of recent addition in federal cabinet, he mentioned in his letter that while selecting senior civil servants for the appointments on key positions this aspect should also be kept in mind to strengthen the reality of a neutral caretaker setup. The ECP last week had also instructed the caretaker governments in the Centre and all the provinces to provide a level playing field to all contesting candidates and political parties during the upcoming general elections in the country. In its statement, the election watchdog had said that the National Assembly and provincial assemblies in Sindh and Balochistan stand dissolved on August 9, 11 and 12 respectively.