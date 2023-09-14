ECP reserves judgment in PTI intra-party election case

ISLAMABAD - A four-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), led by Member Sindh Nisar Durrani, has reserved its judgment in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party election case.

Barrister Gohar, the counsel for PTI, requested leniency, stat­ing that the commission has the authority to disregard the mat­ter. It’s worth mentioning that the commission had provided PTI with a two-week period until August 30 to present their argu­ments in the intra-party election case. ECP’s Member Nisar Dur­rani emphasized that the case shouldn’t linger for too long. The Election Commission has already assigned election symbols to the majority of political parties for the forthcoming general elections.

Once the arguments conclude, a decision will be made regarding the allocation of election symbols to PTI. The ECP had summoned the PTI bigwigs for not conducting intra-party elections on August 4. Sources divulged that the electoral watchdog had sent a notice to par­ty for not holding the intra-party elections. The ECP had issued a notice in the name of the PTI chief. The ECP had summoned the PTI leadership at 10 am on Friday.

SC ADJOURNS GUN & COUNTRY CLUB CASE

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of case pertaining to the Gun and Country Club without any pro­ceedings on request of the respon­dents’ lawyers. The three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial heard the case. At the outset of hearing, the chief justice asked whether the lawyers of other respondents were not informed about today’s hearing. It was an interesting case and he enjoyed hearing it, he add­ed. The CJP said now a new bench would be formed to resume fur­ther hearing on next date.