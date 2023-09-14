Efforts afoot for investment in industrial zones: SM Tanveer

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tan­veer said on Wednes­day that government is following policies with far-reaching results for the promotion of in­vestment in industrial zones under the man­agement of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Devel­opment and Manage­ment Company (FIED­MC) to attract more foreign investment. According to Industries Department’s spokes­man here, the minister expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting at FIED­MC office. Faisalabad Commissioner Silwat Saeed, Chairman FIED­MC Anas Jan and other officers of the company also participated in the meeting. SM Tanveer di­rected that all possible facilities should be pro­vided to the investors in the industrial zones organised by FIEDMIC so as to boost their confidence and flour­ish industrial sector. The minister directed for cancelling the in­dustrial plots of those allotees not clearing their dues, adding that industry must be set up on the industrial plots by all means be­cause it would increase economic activities and employment opportu­nities.