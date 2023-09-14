Efforts afoot for investment in industrial zones: SM Tanveer

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer said on Wednesday that government is following policies with far-reaching results for the promotion of investment in industrial zones under the management of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) to attract more foreign investment. According to Industries Department’s spokesman here, the minister expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting at FIEDMC office. Faisalabad Commissioner Silwat Saeed, Chairman FIEDMC Anas Jan and other officers of the company also participated in the meeting. SM Tanveer directed that all possible facilities should be provided to the investors in the industrial zones organised by FIEDMIC so as to boost their confidence and flourish industrial sector. The minister directed for cancelling the industrial plots of those allotees not clearing their dues, adding that industry must be set up on the industrial plots by all means because it would increase economic activities and employment opportunities.