Eight Secondary, as many Higher Secondary schools to be supervised by distt

DG KHAN - Four Secondary and as many Higher Secondary schools of each tehsil of the district would be brought under the control of district administration to be supervised by DC, ADCs and ACs. It was decided in a meeting carrying agenda of school reforms with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Zaman in the chair.
CEO Education Idrees Khan, DEOs, Deputy DEOs, Assistant Director Khurshid Qaisrani and others participated in the meeting.
On the occasion, it was ascertained that the standard of the school education would be made at par with Danish and Centre of Excellence, the renowned school systems working here like other districts in the province. The meeting reviewed indicators of the School Improvement Frame to improve performance in educational ranking in the province.
Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman stressed to take grave measures to achieve good performance in the school system.
He emphasised everybody related to the education system plays a cohesive role in reaching out healthy environment of schooling.
SHO, MUHARRER SUSPENDED FOR KEEPING WOMEN IN ILLEGAL CUSTODY
DG Khan DPO Wednesday suspended Station House Officer (SHO) and Muharrer of Civil Lines police station for keeping women illegally in its custody.
Taking notice of the video going viral about the women being held illegally, the DPO issued the suspension order. After suspension, the DPO deputed SP Investigation as the inquiry officer. The suspended security officials were made close to the police line. The DPO said nobody would be allowed to play with honour of the common person in the name of ‘any investigation’.
UNKNOWN PERSONS KILL QUACK
Unknown persons allegedly shot dead a quack in the limits of City police station Kot Addu here on Wednesday.
Police sources said that quack Ijaz was allegedly murdered by unknown muggers who fled the scene.
They informed that crime scene unit and forensic teams collected evidences from the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital and the police started investigation, they concluded.