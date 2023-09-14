Thursday, September 14, 2023
Eight Secondary, as many Higher Secondary schools to be supervised by distt

Our Staff Reporter
September 14, 2023
DG KHAN  -  Four Secondary and as many Higher Secondary schools of each tehsil of the district would be brought under the control of district administration to be supervised by DC, ADCs and ACs. It was decided in a meeting car­rying agenda of school reforms with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Zaman in the chair.

CEO Education Idrees Khan, DEOs, Deputy DEOs, Assistant Director Khurshid Qaisrani and others partici­pated in the meeting.

On the occasion, it was ascer­tained that the standard of the school education would be made at par with Danish and Centre of Ex­cellence, the renowned school sys­tems working here like other dis­tricts in the province. The meeting reviewed indicators of the School Improvement Frame to improve performance in educational rank­ing in the province.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Za­man stressed to take grave measures to achieve good performance in the school system.

He emphasised everybody related to the education system plays a cohe­sive role in reaching out healthy envi­ronment of schooling.

SHO, MUHARRER SUSPENDED FOR KEEPING WOMEN IN ILLEGAL CUSTODY

DG Khan DPO Wednesday sus­pended Station House Officer (SHO) and Muharrer of Civil Lines police station for keeping women illegally in its custody.

Taking notice of the video going viral about the women being held illegally, the DPO issued the suspen­sion order. After suspension, the DPO deputed SP Investigation as the inquiry officer. The suspended secu­rity officials were made close to the police line. The DPO said nobody would be allowed to play with hon­our of the common person in the name of ‘any investigation’.

UNKNOWN PERSONS KILL QUACK

Unknown persons allegedly shot dead a quack in the limits of City police station Kot Addu here on Wednesday.

Police sources said that quack Ijaz was allegedly murdered by unknown muggers who fled the scene.

They informed that crime scene unit and forensic teams collected ev­idences from the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital and the police started investigation, they concluded.

Our Staff Reporter

