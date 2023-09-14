Thursday, September 14, 2023
Eighteen’s developer wins award for best foreign real estate investment
PR
September 14, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-Eighteen’s developer has won award for best foreign real estate investment in Pakistan Chairman & CEO of ORA developers, Naguib Sawiris received the award for the Best Foreign Real Estate Investment in Pakistan. Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, which promotes economic development, strengthens international trade and honors business excellence, organised the prestigious 35th RCCI International Achievement Awards 2023 hosted in Cairo, Egypt. Naguib Sawiris is a visionary real estate and hospitality entrepreneur that has enhanced development potential and morphed the foundation of the industry. EIGHTEEN housing project is first foreign investment in real estate sector of Pakistan.

PR

Business

