Faisalabad, Karachi Whites register wins in first round of games of Quaid Trophy

LAHORE - Faisalabad registered their first victory of the season, after chasing 186 on the fi­nal day of the first round of the QeAT 2023-2024.

While Lahore Whites and Lahore Blues drew their game at Gaddafi Stadium after the former could not bowl out the latter in the second batting innings. Ka­rachi Whites won over Pe­shawar by a margin of 116 runs and FATA and Rawal­pindi match end in a draw.

Multan started the day at 155-5 after 52 overs, leading by 119 runs. Af­ter amassing 66 runs in the first session, they were bowled out for 221. Faisala­bad was thus asked to chase 186 on the final day. Open­ers Mohammad Huraira and Azeem Ghumman set the tone for the chase by going for a 63-run partnership. Experienced batter Asif Ali scored an unbeaten 42 which secured the game for his side. They won the game by five wickets after chasing the target in 51.3 overs.

At the start of the day’s play, Lahore Blues stood at 61-2 in 26 overs, with Rizwan Hussan and Umar Siddiq at the crease. A 92-run-stand between Umar and Rizwan, followed by a 47-run-stand between Umar and Hussain Talat helped Imran Butt-led side recover the deficit caused by the mammoth total accu­mulated by the opposition.

An unbeaten century by the prodigal Qasim Akram effectively took the side into the lead. With the Blues at 329-8 in their second in­nings in the last session of the game, it was deduced that the game would not have a definitive conclusion. The captains shook their hands as a draw was called.

Karachi began the day with Sarfaraz Ahmed at the crease alongside Aftab. The scorecard read 249-6. After getting to 329, Sar­faraz declared the innings, inviting Peshawar to chase 360 in the final innings of the game. Peshawar had a shaky start. Although a 68-run-stand between Ka­mran Ghulam and Waqar Ahmed helped their side gain some momentum, it was short-lived with Abrar Ahmed getting both of them out before they could pro­duce any significant dam­age. Sajid Khan, batting alongside Imran Khan Snr, tried to keep the game alive for his side. Eventually, they were bowled out for 244 runs, with Sarfaraz-led side seizing a 116-run-victory.

Rawalpindi started the day at 16-0 after batting for eight overs the previous day. Chasing a mammoth total of 400 in the final innings, the Umar Waheed-led team had a stellar start to their in­nings. Despite losing wick­ets periodically, Rawalpin­di’s scorecard kept flowing. Half-century from Haider Ali and 33-run-knock from Mubasir Khan helped their case. A four-wicket-haul by Akif Javed destabilized Rawalpindi but not suffi­ciently enough to bring out their loss. With Rawalpindi at 293-7 after 98 overs, stumps were called and the match was drawn.