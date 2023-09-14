Thursday, September 14, 2023
FM, UK minister express satisfaction on bilateral ties

FM, UK minister express satisfaction on bilateral ties
Staff Reporter
September 14, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan and the United Kingdom yesterday agreed to strengthen the institu­tional coordination to fur­ther improve bilateral re­lations. The bilateral ties were discussed in a meet­ing between Interim For­eign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and UK’s Minister of State Lord Tariq Ahmed, on the sidelines of the 10th Commonwealth Ministeri­al Meeting held at the Com­monwealth Headquarters, the foreign ministry said. In the meeting, the two sides discussed in detail the bilat­eral relations and expressed satisfaction over the cur­rent trajectory of the ties. The two ministers agreed to take measures for further promotion of bilateral rela­tions. They held delibera­tions over the formulation of joint strategy to increase bilateral trade, cooperate in education and climate change sectors.

Staff Reporter

