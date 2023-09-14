Gangs of armed dacoits snatch 7 mobile phones, cash 

ISLAMABAD-The gangs of armed dacoits have deprived as many as 7 persons of their mobile phones and cash on gunpoint in different areas of federal capital, informed sources on Wednesday.

The mobile snatching incidents occured within limits of police stations Shalimar and Kohsar while police have registered separate cases against the dacoits besides launching search operations to arrest them, they said. According to sources, six fiends were sitting at a picking point in Daman-e-Koh at 9:18pm on September 12 and using cell phones when two armed dacoits riding on a bike appeared. One of the dacoits took out a pistol and snatched mobile phones from the six youngsters including son of journalist.

After committing crime, the dacoits managed to flee from the scene. Ahmed Noor, a resident of Bahria Town Phase 2, lodged a complaint with PS Kohsar on which a case was registered against fleeing daocits, sources said. SHO PS Kohsar SI Shafqat Faiz, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of incident saying police have launched a manhunt to trace out the dacoits involved in mobile snatching on gunpoint.

Meanwhile, two armed dacoits riding on a motorcycle also intercepted three men in the precincts of PS Shalimar on gunpoint and snatched mobile phone and cash from them, they said. Sources added the victim shared the Google location of his stolen phone with police and guided the cops to house of suspected robber. However, the police refused to carry out raid on the house of robber due to shortage of force. The victim appealed IG Islamabad to take action against SHO PS Shalimar and his subbordinates.

In Rawalpindi, Sadiqabad police arrested a notorious robber in injured condition after an exhange of fire and shifted him to hospital for medical treatment. The injured robber has been identified as Imran Ali Khan. A police investigator said that police was on routine patrolling when cops spotted two suspects riding on a bike. The cop tried to chase the robbers when they opened firing. Police regeliated and shot and injured a robber and held him. Police seized bike and weapon from possession of robber while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene. A case has been registered against the robber.