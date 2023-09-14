Generating low cost electricity top priority of KP govt: Minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power, Mines and Mineral Development Engn Ahmed Jan has said that the province has a lot of potential of natural water resources and it is our top priority to utilise these resources for generating low price electricity at provincial level.

He said that incumbent government want to take practical steps for the development of the province and public service delivery in best manner. The minister further stated that Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) is working rapidly for the development of the energy sector, which will be a big step for the future economic stability of the province and resilience from the current energy crisis. He expressed these views while addressing the introductory meeting at PEDO office Peshawar on Wednesday.

While giving a briefing to the minister the PEDO Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Engn Naeem Khan said that his organisation is working with acceleration for the production of low-price hydropower electricity in the province. He said that so far more than Rs47 billion of income has been obtained from the electricity generated under PEDO and efforts are being made to increase this income further to stabilise the economy of the province and the country.

He said that seven major hydropower projects with a total capacity of 162MW have been completed under PEDO, which are generating billions of rupees annually, while five more projects are in the final stages of completion wherein, a total of 216MW electricity will be generated. These projects include 84MW Gorkan Matiltan Hydropower Project, 69MW Lavi, 40MW Koto, 11MW Crora, 10MW Jabori Hydropower Project.

He went on to say that apart from this, progress is also underway on the 13.5MW Chaparichar Khel and 6.9MW Mujahdin Hydropower projects. Similarly, PEDO has started work on the largest 300MW Balakot Hydropower Project in the province with the support of the Asian Development Bank, while practical work is also underway on 88MW Gabral Kalam and 157MW Madin Hydropower projects with the financial support of the World Bank.

Engn Naeem Khan said that PEDO has brought Chief Minister’s House, Chief Minister’s Secretariat and a number of offices at Civil Secretariat on solarisation while 8000 schools, 187 BHUs and 4000 mosques in settled districts of the province have also been converted to solar system. Similarly, 300 mosques and other religious places and 100 villages in the merged districts have been converted to solar energy.