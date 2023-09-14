Govt institutions default on electricity bills

ISLAMABAD - The federal, provincial and Azad Kashmir governments are defaulters of electricity bills worth Rs71.519 billion and they will face a crackdown from the Power Distribution Company.
In light of directives passed by Government of Pakistan and Ministry of Energy, Islamabad Electric Supply has decided to take action against defaulters and has compiled a list of 125 electricity defaulters of federal government, provincial governments and semi-government institutions in this regard, spokesman IESCO said.
According to the details, Azad Kashmir government, federal, provincial government and semi-government institutions are electricity defaulters of IESCO of Rs71.519 billion. Azad Kashmir government has to pay Rs 60.706 billion for the electricity to IESCO while the federal government institutions have to pay Rs10.276 billion and the provincial government institutions have to pay Rs 538 millions. The government institutions situated in IESCO Islamabad circle owes Rs 7.948 billion, Rawalpindi city circle Rs 1.372 billion, Rawalpindi Cantonment circle Rs 35.222 billion, Chakwal circle Rs 39 million, Attock circle Rs 8 million and Jhelum Circle Rs 27.218 billion, said the spokesman. The AJK government owes the highest dues of Rs 60.706 billion, followed by Defence Rs 3.140 billion, and Capital Development Authority Rs 3.081 billion, according the data available with The Nation. Pak Secretariat owes Rs 873 million, Prime Minister Secretariat Rs 62 million; Parliament lodges Rs 119 million, hospital under federal government Rs 371 million, Chief Justice of Pakistan Rs 7 million, Islamabad High Court Rs 10 million.