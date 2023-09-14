Govt institutions default on electricity bills

ISLAMABAD - The federal, provincial and Azad Kashmir gov­ernments are default­ers of electricity bills worth Rs71.519 bil­lion and they will face a crackdown from the Power Distribution Company.

In light of directives passed by Government of Pakistan and Min­istry of Energy, Islam­abad Electric Supply has decided to take ac­tion against default­ers and has compiled a list of 125 electrici­ty defaulters of feder­al government, provin­cial governments and semi-government insti­tutions in this regard, spokesman IESCO said.

According to the de­tails, Azad Kashmir government, feder­al, provincial govern­ment and semi-govern­ment institutions are electricity defaulters of IESCO of Rs71.519 bil­lion. Azad Kashmir gov­ernment has to pay Rs 60.706 billion for the electricity to IESCO while the federal govern­ment institutions have to pay Rs10.276 billion and the pro­vincial government institutions have to pay Rs 538 millions. The government institutions situ­ated in IESCO Islamabad circle owes Rs 7.948 billion, Rawal­pindi city circle Rs 1.372 billion, Rawalpindi Cantonment cir­cle Rs 35.222 billion, Chakwal circle Rs 39 million, Attock cir­cle Rs 8 million and Jhelum Cir­cle Rs 27.218 billion, said the spokesman. The AJK govern­ment owes the highest dues of Rs 60.706 billion, followed by Defence Rs 3.140 billion, and Capital Development Author­ity Rs 3.081 billion, according the data available with The Nation. Pak Secretariat owes Rs 873 million, Prime Minis­ter Secretariat Rs 62 million; Parliament lodges Rs 119 mil­lion, hospital under federal government Rs 371 million, Chief Justice of Pakistan Rs 7 million, Islamabad High Court Rs 10 million.