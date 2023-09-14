Home minister orders action against dacoits in Katcha areas

KARACHI-Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons Brig (R) Haris Nawaz while presiding over a high-level meeting on law and order has directed law enforcement agencies to speed up intelligence-based operations against street criminals, drug dealers, land grabbers and comb out illegal immigrants from the city, through mutual coordinated action.

The Home Minister ordered to evolve a joint strategy for commencing a grand operation against the dacoits and their facilitators in the Katcha (riverine) areas of the province, according to a news release on Wednesday. He vowed to take the operation against the lawbreakers to its logical conclusion. The meeting was held here at the office of the Home Minister and attended by Sindh Home Secretary, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar; Addl.IGP Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind, Deputy Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, and senior officers of other law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

MAYOR DIRECTS KMC’S LAND DEPT TO CONDUCT SURVEY OF THEIR LAND

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday directed the land department to conduct an immediate survey of their land at Sharea Faisal, I.I Chandrigar Road, University Road, and Sindhi Muslim Society.

He expressed these views while presiding over an important meeting of KMC departments related to revenue collection. He said that to ensure revenue from KMC assets, recovery departments must ensure implementation of instructions within 30 days. Mayor Karachi’s spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Finance Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Head of Revenue departments, and other officers were also present. He said that PD Orangi should get possession of 2600 yards of KMC’s land within 30 days and the challans of the Land Department, Katchi Abadi, PD Orangi, and State Department regarding land must based on the QR code. The Mayor Karachi said that the State Department within 30 days ensure recovery of Rs 100 million from KMC markets and parking under bridges. He said that possession of all such parking sites should be obtained within 30 days, he said that recovery should be seen with regard to the BTS mobile towers installed in the city within a month, and no vehicle should be parked on the PIDC road