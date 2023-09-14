ICP along with CDA, district administration establish Overseas Pakistanis’ Complaint Cell

ISLAMABAD-In line with the vision and special directives of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Islamabad Capital Police, district administration, and CDA have jointly established a dedicated Overseas Pakistanis’ complaint Cell to address the issues of overseas Pakistani nationals promptly, a public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that representatives from the district administration, Islamabad Capital Police, and CDA will be available at this newly established cell to address the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis. A DSP rank officer will represent Islamabad Capital Police at this cell.

Previously, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, on September 17, 2022 an Overseas Pakistanis’ Complaints Cell was inaugurated at the Central Police Office Islamabad. This cell was entrusted with the responsibility of handling complaints with a designated Superintendent of Police in charge.

The Overseas Pakistanis’ Complaints Cell continues to work diligently towards immediate redressal and legal recourse for complaints from overseas residents.

So far, a total of 280 complaints have been received on this cell, out of which 254 have been swiftly resolved on merit, while the remaining are being addressed on a priority basis. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that, the Islamabad Capital Police’s Overseas Pakistanis’ Complaints Cell plays a crucial role in swiftly and effectively resolving the issues faced by overseas Pakistani nationals.

Ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens is paramount, and addressing their concerns is a top priority for Islamabad Capital Police, he added.